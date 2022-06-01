Community, family to say final goodbye to longtime Mecklenburg County commissioner Ella Scarborough

Former Mecklenburg County Commissioner Ella Scarborough will be laid to rest Wednesday afternoon.

Scarborough passed away last week at the age of 75.

Services are at the Friendship Missionary Baptist Church on Beatties Ford Road in Charlotte. Visitation began at 12 p.m. and the funeral gets underway at 1 p.m.

The funeral service can be viewed online via the church website.

Scarborough was a pioneer in local politics. She made history in 1987 when she became the first African American woman elected to Charlotte City Council, representing District 3 before being elected at-large in 1993.

A native of Sumter, S.C., Scarborough was also the first Black woman to run for mayor of Charlotte and the United States Senate in N.C.

In 2014, Scarborough was elected to serve on the Mecklenburg County Commission. In 2016, she was elected chair of the board, again making history as the first Black woman to serve in this position.

She graduated from South Carolina State University and moved to Charlotte in 1971.

