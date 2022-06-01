NC DHHS Flu
City to pay $275 million to renovate Spectrum Center, fund new practice facility

The Charlotte City Council is reviewing a proposal that they will vote on in June.
The city is set to pay $275 million to repair the Spectrum Center and pay for a new Hornet’s practice facility outside the arena.
By Nikki Hauser
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The city is set to pay $275 million to repair the Spectrum Center and pay for a new Hornet's practice facility outside the arena.

If the proposal is approved, the city will extend its lease with the Hornets until 2045.

“Spectrum arena is basically our living room,” said council member Malcolm Graham.

Charlotte City Council passes $3.2 billion budget for 2023

“It’s more than just basketball it’s concerts and political conventions that bring economic value to our community and our city.”

This comes after an assessment of the Spectrum Center in 2018 and 2019, finding things, like mechanical systems, elevators, escalators, locker space and more that need to be fixed or improved.

David Tepper’s Deals: Owner dodges questions on Eastland, Rock Hill and Uptown District as hints about stadium renovations emerge

Under the city’s contract with the Hornets, the city is obligated to pay $173 million for renovations.

The proposal also outlines that the city could pay an additional $42 million for other repairs and upgrades. This would draw from the tourism fund, which is money from hotel, food and beverage taxes.

Lastly, the city is considering paying another $60 million to fund a new Hornet’s practice facility outside of the arena. This is money they say they would hope to make back through naming rights revenue.

“All the money that we’re spending is money set aside specifically for certain types of projects, this being one of them,” explained council member Larken Egleston.

“It’s not general fund money that we could be using for some of our other things that most of the community would agree would be higher priorities. These are dedicated funds with a dedicated purpose.”

Work on this could start as early as this summer. A follow-up presentation to the council is scheduled for June 6th, and the council will vote on the proposal June 13.

