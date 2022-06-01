Charlotte City Council passes $3.2 billion budget for 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte City Council adopted the Fiscal Year 2023 budget on Tuesday night, which will begin on July 1, 2022.

The budget is $3.2 billion and does not increase taxes, does not reduce core services, does not use any operating reserves and does not lay off or furlough employees.

Most notably, the city will raise street parking in South End and Uptown to $1.50 an hour and street parking will no longer be free on Saturdays.

The new budget will provide an 8 percent salary increase for all general hourly employees and increases the minimum wage to $20 an hour for 40-hour per week employees by January 2023.

The plan also maintains a $50 million investment in affordable housing, provides funding for safe communities, and invest more money in transportation, planning and the environment.

