Catawba College announces new partnership with Nike, BSN Sports

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Catawba College Athletics: Catawba College Athletics has announced that it has established a new athletic partnership with Nike and BSN SPORTS, the nation’s largest direct marketer and distributor of sporting goods to school and league markets. Through this partnership, BSN SPORTS will serve as the official apparel and equipment provider to all Catawba College Athletic programs including the college’s athletes, coaches, and community members.

The partnership, which extends over the next five years, will debut across the College’s 23 athletic programs during the 2022-23 seasons. Catawba will also benefit from access to BSN SPORTS’ line of custom campus branding products, as well as expansive support teams.

“The agreement will aid in our ongoing pursuit of excellence and efforts to provide a tremendous experience for our student-athletes,” said Michelle Caddigan, Catawba’s Director of Athletics. “We believe Nike is the premier athletic apparel brand and think this partnership moves us closer to becoming a model Division II athletics program. Our student-athletes, coaches, staff, and campus community are thrilled to be associated with Nike and BSN. Equally as important, our coaches feel this will be extremely helpful during the recruiting process of prospective student athletes.”

About BSN SPORTS

Dallas-based BSN SPORTS is the leading marketer, manufacturer and distributor of sporting goods apparel and equipment. A division of Varsity Brands, BSN SPORTS markets and distributes its products to over 100,000 institutional and team sports customers in colleges and universities, middle and high schools, and recreational programs throughout the United States. Focused on providing game changing solutions through local partnerships, multi-brand selection and one-stop shopping for equipment and uniforms, BSN SPORTS and their 3,000+ employees have been helping elevate participation in team sports since 1972.

About Nike, Inc.

NIKE, Inc., based near Beaverton, Oregon, is the world’s leading designer, marketer and distributor of authentic athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories for a wide variety of sports and fitness activities. Nike was founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Bill Bowerman, a track-and-field coach at the University of Oregon, and his former student Phil Knight. They opened their first retail outlet in 1966 and launched the Nike brand shoe in 1972. The company was renamed Nike, Inc., in 1978 and went public two years later. By the early 21st century, Nike had retail outlets and distributors in more than 170 countries. Today, Nike outfits 48 major Division I colleges and universities across the country, the most of any other athletic brand.

About Catawba College Athletics

Catawba College Athletics has been a part of the College since its beginning in 1851. Baseball and tennis were among the first sports played at Catawba followed by football which started in 1906. Approximately 43% of Catawba’s student body are student athletes competing on 23 NCAA Division II sports teams that offer more than 120 full athletic scholarships. Men’s sports include Baseball, Basketball, Cross Country, Football, Golf, Lacrosse, Soccer, Swimming, Tennis, and Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field. Women’s sports include Basketball, Beach Volleyball, Cross Country, Golf, Lacrosse, Soccer, Softball, Swimming, Tennis, Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field, and Volleyball. Catawba College is located conveniently in Salisbury, NC and is ranked as one of the best regional colleges in the South. Find out more at gocatawbaindians.com.

