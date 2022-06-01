NC DHHS Flu
Cabarrus County Schools STEM educators make national presentation

The Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation hosted the first annual Growing School Gardens Summit on April 22-25th in Denver, CO.(Cabarrus County Schools)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Cabarrus County Schools: Congratulations to three Cabarrus County Schools STEM educators on being presenters at the first-ever national conference Growing School Gardens Summit.

The Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation hosted the first annual Growing School Gardens Summit on April 22-25th in Denver, CO. The national conference focused entirely on school gardening and united 400 educators and leaders to share innovations and harness the collective power for future change.

A total of 6,000 school gardens that are utilized by 2.5 million students were represented by educator attendees. The CCS STEM educators were three of those recognized.

Cabarrus County Schools STEM coaches Jennifer Caligan and Megan Charlton together with STEM lead teacher Jill Staton and assisted by PK12 C&I Coordinator Leanne Havely led a session on April 24th titled Germination of a K-12 Garden Pipeline that focused on the growth and development of the CCS K-12 Garden Pipeline (STEM2Fork) initiative.

Cabarrus County partners Amy Bowman and Doug Vernon from Plants for Human Health Institute were also presenters at the event. The summit was hosted by the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation in partnership with Life Lab and the SGSO Network.

