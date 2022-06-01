Axios and WBTV News team up

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AXIOS) - Some exciting news to share today. Axios Charlotte is launching a news partnership with WBTV.

Why it matters: More good stuff for you.

[Axios] is sharing [their] work and brains with one of Charlotte’s biggest newsrooms to pack [its] newsletter with more information for you to make the most out of living here.

Context: WBTV brings expertise in multiple areas — weather, in-depth investigations and other daily coverage from [an] 80-person staff.

And Axios has lots to offer WBTV, from [Axios’] food scoops and first-looks to [its] things-to-do guides and combined newsletter and Instagram audiences.

What to expect: No dramatic changes. [Axios’] newsletter will still be an easy, 3- to 4-minute read each day.

But [Axios will] have more reliable weather updates, a heads-up on [bigger] investigations, and, eventually, some collaborations.

You’ll also be able to see [the Axios] team of journalists on WBTV’s local programming, from “ QC Morning” to “ On Your Side Tonight.”

Details: [We’ll start] with a six-month trial to see how it goes, and whether the partnership is a hassle or a home run.

[From the Axios team]: We’re thrilled. WBTV has respected leadership, a time-tested audience and a desire to get things right.

From the WBTV team:

Fun facts: Axios’ Laura Barrero worked as a producer at WBTV before joining Axios, and she won an Emmy award during her time here.

Also, WBTV was the first television station in the Carolinas when it launched in 1949. So, you have one of Charlotte’s oldest news sources teaming up with one of its youngest.

