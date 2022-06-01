NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Attempted traffic stop leads to officer-involved shooting in Stanly County, authorities say

Police did not say what prompted the officer to open fire.
Locust Police say this happened just before 9 p.m. Tuesday near Meadowcreek Village Drive and Whispering Hills Drive.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:45 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOCUST, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was flown to the hospital after police say a failed traffic stop in Stanly County ended with an officer shooting the driver.

Locust Police say this happened just before 9 p.m. Tuesday near Meadowcreek Village Drive and Whispering Hills Drive.

Officials say an officer attempted to pull the driver over. At some point, the officer shot the driver.

Police did not say what prompted the officer to open fire.

The driver was flown to CMC Main in Charlotte for their injuries.

According to the Locust Police Department, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is handling the case.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(left) Ibn Reid (right) Kedar Rogers
Two arrested after man shot, killed after call for drag racing in east Charlotte
Circle K shooting , 3 injured on May 31
3 people shot, seriously injured in altercation outside University City gas station
The broken pole laying on the ground just off S. Main St.
Details released in fatal motorcycle accident in Salisbury
Police say a woman was dragged into a 2016 Alfa Romeo Giulia in south Charlotte on Monday...
Police seek vehicle used in south Charlotte kidnapping
Police continue to investigate three shootings - two of which were deadly - at a Deep Rock...
Victim identified in third shooting at south Charlotte apartment complex in last month

Latest News

Last year, the inn’s general manager nearly closed the doors, saying so many people were...
West Charlotte motel serving over 100 families set to close its doors
Attempted traffic stop leads to officer-involved shooting in Stanly County, authorities say
Attempted traffic stop leads to officer-involved shooting in Stanly County, authorities say
Last year, the inn’s general manager nearly closed the doors, saying so many people were...
West Charlotte motel serving over 100 families set to close its doors
Charlotte City Council passes $3.2 billion budget for 2023
Charlotte City Council passes $3.2 billion budget for 2023