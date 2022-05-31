Water main break in South End causing low water pressure

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Water is responding to a damaged water main break in South End.

The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon around 4 p.m. near the intersection of Hawkins and Dunavant Streets after a development contractor damaged the water main.

The damage is causing low water pressure in the area. Charlotte Watter provided an update around 5 p.m. saying the water outage is narrowed down to the 2100 and 2300 block of Dunavant Street. Jugs of water will be delivered to the area for customers without water service.

An update will be provided later, CLT Water tweeted. They also said you can visit charlottewater.org for alerts and updates.

A development contractor damaged the water main near the intersection of Hawkins Street and Dunavant Street. Want alerts? Go to https://t.co/2si8mlg8ZP and select "Alerts" to receive calls, texts, and/or email alerts about service outages in your area. pic.twitter.com/E9hN7aWji8 — Charlotte Water💧 (@CLTWater) May 31, 2022

