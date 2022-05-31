Turning hot, with storms at times; and tracking possible tropical activity

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High temperatures will warm into the lower 90s for Wednesday and Thursday, with isolated to scattered rain and storms late Thursday into Friday. We are closely watching the tropics for possible impacts on the southeast U.S. for the weekend into early next week.

Highs in the lower 90s for Wednesday and Thursday

Isolated to scattered storms Thursday into Friday.

Possible tropical development by the end of the week.

Mostly clear skies and mild temperatures will develop overnight into early Wednesday morning, with low temperatures in the 60s.

Wednesday will feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, with isolated showers and storms mainly confined to the mountains. Afternoon high temperatures will range from the lower 90s in the piedmont, to lower 80s in the mountains.

Tropical Weather Outlook (WBTV)

A cold front will approach and move through the Carolinas late Thursday into Friday, bringing the chance for isolation to scattered showers and storms, yet many people will stay dry. High temperatures will go from the lower 90s for Thursday, to the upper 80s for Friday, after the cold front moves through.

The weekend will feature partly cloudy skies and isolated storms, with high temperatures in the mid-80s for the piedmont, and mid-70s for the NC mountains.

We are closely watching the tropics, and especially the remnants of what was Hurricane Agatha, which formed in the Pacific Ocean, just offshore of the southern Mexico coast late Friday of last week. Agatha has dissipated into a remnant low pressure system, yet forecast weather data shows this low pressure system redeveloping around the Yucatan Peninsula through mid to late this week, possibly having impacts for Florida and the southeast United States by the weekend and early next week. There is plenty of uncertainty with regard to the exact track and impacts of this possible tropical system, so stay tuned for weather forecast updates through the week.

High temperatures look to feature highs in the upper 80s for early next week.

Stay safe in the heat this week!

