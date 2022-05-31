NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Study: Charlotte has two of NC’s deadliest stretches of road

Attorneys hope this information will help the city plan how to improve safety and encourage drivers to be more aware.
The study found the main factors were speed and the number of cars on the road.
By Lileana Pearson
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A new traffic study pinpointing the deadliest stretches of road across North Carolina determined two are here in Charlotte.

According to the study commissioned by the law firm of Nagle & Associates Personal Injury Trial Lawyers, the first one is Interstate 85, between Exit 36, which is Brookshire Boulevard, and Exit 41, which is Sugar Creek.

It is classified as the deadliest five-mile stretch in the state, with 39 fatal crashes occurring between 2000 and 2019, resulting in 42 deaths.

The second deadliest is Interstate 77 between Remount Road and Exit 13-A. There, 34 fatal crashes happened during that same 19-year time period. Approximately 38 people died in those crashes.

The study found the main factors were speed and the number of cars on the road. Attorneys hope this information will help the city plan how to improve safety and encourage drivers to be more aware.

“Drivers need to realize how dangerous it really is. You’re hurdling down the road at 60, 70 miles an hour in a 5,000-pound piece of metal,” attorney Carl Nagle said. “The AC is on, the radio is on, so you can’t even hear the cars around you and the danger is very real.”

According to the study, crashes are consistently among the leading causes of death and injury in N.C.

It may sound obvious, but slowing down and removing distractions like cell phones are the best ways to avoid a crash

Get real-time traffic updates here.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darion McClendon and his son, four-month-old Da’Mari McClendon, were shot and killed Sunday...
Community rallying behind family of infant, father killed in Monroe shooting
A male victim suffered life-threatening injuries during the incident.
Two injured in drive-by shooting in Cleveland Co.
Freedom Dr @ Toddville Rd; closed due to motor vehicle accident; seek alternate route
Medic: 9 hospitalized, 1 dead in west Charlotte crash
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
Police say one man died in a shooting after officers responded to a report of drag racing in...
Man shot, killed after call for drag racing in east Charlotte

Latest News

This map provided by NCDOT shows the proposed location.
NCDOT proposes roundabout for Roberta and Cochran Road intersection
Study: Charlotte has two of NC’s deadliest stretches of road
City of Charlotte backlogged on speed bump installation
City of Charlotte backlogged on speed bump installation
Traffic is at a standstill Friday morning on I-85 South near Cox Road in Gaston County...
Lanes reopen after crash closes I-85 South near Cox Road in Gaston County