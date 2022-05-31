NC DHHS Flu
Silver Alert canceled for missing Charlotte man

Joseph John Wisniowski had last been seen at a home at 5120 Silabert Avenue.
Joseph John Wisniowski, 81, is missing from Charlotte.
Joseph John Wisniowski, 81, is missing from Charlotte.(NC Center for Missing Persons)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Silver Alert has been canceled for a 81-year-old man from Charlotte.

Joseph John Wisniowski had last been seen at a home at 5120 Silabert Avenue.

Wisniowski is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

There was no additional information about the cancellation of the Silver Alert.

