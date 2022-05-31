Police seek vehicle used in south Charlotte kidnapping

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle involved in a kidnapping that happened Monday on Griffith Street in south Charlotte.

According to CMPD officials, officers got a call around 6:30 p.m. Monday where witnesses said a Hispanic woman was near a rental scooter when a vehicle pulled up and a man came out and dragged the woman inside.

Witnesses told authorities they saw the woman scuffling with the man and heard screams and cries for help as she was pulled into the vehicle.

— Courtney Cole WBTV (@imcourtneyjcole) May 31, 2022

According to witness accounts, the vehicle was last seen leaving the area toward South Tryon Street and Remount Road.

Authorities said they believe the suspect vehicle is a silver 2016 Alf Romeo Giulia with dark-tinted windows.

According to the CMPD, they do not know if the woman and the kidnapper knew each other. Investigators added that the information has been sent to other law enforcement agencies in South Carolina.

Currently, there have been no missing persons reports that match the description of the victim, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at (704) 334-1600.

