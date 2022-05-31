NC DHHS Flu
Police searching for suspect in Lancaster shooting

A teenager was shot in the chest exiting a Scotchman convenience store Sunday evening.
Lancaster Police are searching for Donte Jamar Townsend after he allegedly shot a teen at a...
Lancaster Police are searching for Donte Jamar Townsend after he allegedly shot a teen at a convenience store.(Lancaster Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Authorities are searching for a man who has been named a suspect in a convenience-store shooting on Sunday evening.

According to the Lancaster Police Department (LPD), Donte Jamar Townsend, 22, shot a teenager in the chest at the Scotchman convenience store at 700 S. Main Street in Lancaster.

The teen suffered from a single gunshot wound immediately after he exited the store. His condition is currently unknown.

Police say that after the shot was fired, Townsend fled in a white vehicle.

Witnesses helped identify Tyshekia Blair as the driver of the car, and police were later able to make contact with her.

Blair has since been placed under arrest and is being held at the Lancaster County Detention Center while she awaits a bond hearing.

Police have also issued warrants for Townsend’s arrest, but have not yet taken him into custody. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding Townsend’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact LPD at 803-283-3313.

Related: One killed after shooter opens fire on two on porch in Lancaster, S.C.

