Police investigating social media threat made against Charlotte elementary school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities are investigating a social media threat made against a Charlotte elementary school over the weekend.

According to a message sent to Clear Creek Elementary families, additional law enforcement are on campus Tuesday following the threat.

“We encourage everyone to help keep our schools safe by reporting concerns immediately,” the message stated.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said a Saturday Instagram post communicated a potential threat to the school.

No suspect has been identified at this time, according to the CMPD.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.