NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Police investigating social media threat made against Charlotte elementary school

No suspect has been identified at this time, according to the CMPD.
Police are investigating a threat made on Instagram against Clear Creek Elementary in Charlotte.
Police are investigating a threat made on Instagram against Clear Creek Elementary in Charlotte.(Source: Pixabay/MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities are investigating a social media threat made against a Charlotte elementary school over the weekend.

According to a message sent to Clear Creek Elementary families, additional law enforcement are on campus Tuesday following the threat.

“We encourage everyone to help keep our schools safe by reporting concerns immediately,” the message stated.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said a Saturday Instagram post communicated a potential threat to the school.

No suspect has been identified at this time, according to the CMPD.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darion McClendon and his son, four-month-old Da’Mari McClendon, were shot and killed Sunday...
Community rallying behind family of infant, father killed in Monroe shooting
A male victim suffered life-threatening injuries during the incident.
Two injured in drive-by shooting in Cleveland Co.
Freedom Dr @ Toddville Rd; closed due to motor vehicle accident; seek alternate route
Medic: 9 hospitalized, 1 dead in west Charlotte crash
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
Police say one man died in a shooting after officers responded to a report of drag racing in...
Man shot, killed after call for drag racing in east Charlotte

Latest News

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office announced the death of former sheriff Williford Faile...
Former Lancaster County, S.C. sheriff dies of natural causes, department announces
The broken pole laying on the ground just off S. Main St.
Details released in fatal motorcycle accident in Salisbury
Charlotte FC announced Tuesday that head coach Miguel Angel Ramirez has been let go.
Charlotte FC fires head coach in middle of first season
This map provided by NCDOT shows the proposed location.
NCDOT proposes roundabout for Roberta and Cochran Road intersection