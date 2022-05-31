NC DHHS Flu
One killed in third shooting at south Charlotte apartment complex in last month

By WBTV Web Staff and Lileana Pearson
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a south Charlotte apartment complex.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers got a call around 11 p.m. Monday at the Granite Pointe Apartment Homes on Deep Rock Circle, which is off Arrowood Road.

Once they arrived, they said they found a man who had been shot in the chest. Officials say they tried to save him, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Crime scene technicians were at the apartment complex collecting evidence for several hours, and police spoke to several people hoping to piece together what happened.

“At this time officers are canvassing this apartment complex, talking to anyone who potentially seen or heard anything,” CMPD Maj. Brian Foley said. “We’re asking for anyone who potentially has any Ring video or doorbell footage or any other video footage or looked outside and saw or heard anything to contact us.”

A crime mapping tool shows a circle that’s about a half-mile radius around Deep Rock Circle. Since January, there have been several assaults, weapons charges and homicides in this neighborhood.

In fact, this is the second homicide this month at the apartment complex. WBTV was on the scene on May 8, when a man was shot and killed.

Then, another shooting happened on May 17; a 9-year-old-child was one of three people shot at the complex.

In all of these cases, police haven’t made any arrests. Investigators said they are looking into whether these cases may be connected.

Monday night’s Deep Rock Circle shooting was followed less than an hour later by a deadly shooting in east Charlotte.

Anyone with information on either of these cases is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.

