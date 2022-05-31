NC DHHS Flu
NCDOT proposes roundabout for Roberta and Cochran Road intersection

Seeking public comment on the project now
This map provided by NCDOT shows the proposed location.
This map provided by NCDOT shows the proposed location.
By David Whisenant
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 7:20 AM EDT
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - N.C. Department of Transportation officials invite the public to submit questions and comments regarding proposed improvements to the intersection of Roberta Road and Cochran Road in Cabarrus County.

A project website has been developed with helpful information including the project schedule, an area map, scope of the project and more. The public is welcome to submit comments through June 10. There will be no virtual presentation.

The NCDOT proposes to install a roundabout at the intersection this summer to improve safety and reduce congestion for drivers. Traffic will be detoured during construction. Visit https://publicinput.com/RobertaRdandCochranRd-Concord to learn more about how roundabouts function, and to leave your comments about the project.

Comments may be submitted below, via email to RobertaRdandCochranRd-Concord@PublicInput.com or by calling 512-580-8850 and entering project code 1995.

The comment period for this project closes on June 10, 2022.

