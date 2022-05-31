3 people shot, seriously injured outside University City gas station

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people are seriously injured after a shooting in University City, Medic says.

The incident occurred sometime around 3:30 p.m. outside a Circle K gas station at 7747 N. Tryon Street on Tuesday. The gas station is next door to a Walmart.

We are on scene working to learn more.



Will have the latest at 5 on @WBTV_News https://t.co/KcG8pAFqu3 pic.twitter.com/ly75fVMURt — Brandon Hamilton (@BHAMonTV) May 31, 2022

Medic says three victims were shot and all transported to Atrium CMC. One person has life-threatening injuries, according to CMPD.

CMPD says two males and one female were in a vehicle when an altercation occurred with a suspect in another vehicle. They are still looking for that vehicle and suspect.

More information will be provided when available. Please call CMPD and Crime Stoppers with any information.

