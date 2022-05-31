NC DHHS Flu
Man shot, killed after call for drag racing in east Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A call for drag racing in east Charlotte late Monday night ended with shots fired and one person dead.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers responded to a call that drivers were drag racing along Central Avenue near North Sharon Amity Road.

While officers were there, they say someone fired shots across the street from them, then several cars took off.

That’s when officers said they spotted a man who’d been shot; Medic pronounced him dead.

It was the second deadly shooting officers responded to late Monday night.

Police haven’t released the victim’s name and no arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with any information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.

