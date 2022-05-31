Man found dead in yard from gunshot wounds, Chester, S.C. police say

CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) – Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in a yard early Tuesday morning in Chester.

According to the Chester Police Department, officers went to Wylie Street just before 7 a.m. after reports came in of an unresponsive person in a yard.

When police arrived, they found the man in the yard with gunshot wounds. Authorities said the victim, identified as Donald Eric Miller, aka JJ, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said they processed the scene, which was located between Walker and McAlily streets.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Jason Newton at (803) 899-1766.

