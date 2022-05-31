Last day of May brings the start of a heatwave

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We will end the last day of May on a hot note with more heat building through mid-week!

Heat wave begins today through Thursday

A few showers and storms possible Thursday and Friday

Cooler temperatures begin Friday into the weekend

Today is the start of a heatwave with high temperatures making it around 91 degrees today. Expect mostly sunny skies today with a very slim chance of an afternoon shower. The UV Index will be very high at 10 once again with a burn time of about 15 minutes! Overnight lows will drop near 66 degrees.

Expect mostly sunny skies on Tuesday with a very slim chance of an afternoon shower. (Source: WBTV)

More heat will build for Wednesday with a high temperature of 94 degrees, which could tie the previous hottest day of the year. It’ll stay dry for the afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Lows will come down to the mid-60s.

Thursday will feature highs in the mid-90s once again with partly cloudy skies. As a cold front starts to move closer, showers and a few storms are possible mainly for the mountains and Foothills during the late day.

Scattered showers and thunderstorm chances will continue into Friday, but mainly for the Piedmont area eastward. Cooler temperatures begin Friday but are still above average in the mid to upper 80s.

The weekend is looking drier and warm with highs in the mid-80s.

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

