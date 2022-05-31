NC DHHS Flu
‘I just want to tell children and teens not to pick up a gun’: SC man spends Memorial Day educating community on gun safety

Jack Logan is teaching kids to be safe around guns, and is discouraging violent actions.
By Alex Giles
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Jack Logan, the founder of Put Down the Guns Now Young People, spent the Memorial Day holiday educating people across the state of South Carolina about gun safety.

Logan, a Greenville, SC resident, has been preaching about gun safety for 12 years and plans to continue to do so as long as teens continue using firearms to commit crimes. He spoke to children and teens in Rock Hill Monday night.

“I just want to tell children and teens not to pick up a gun – that simple,” explained Logan in an interview with WBTV Monday night.

The gun safety advocate travels across the state of South Carolina to encourage children and teens to avoid the illegal use of firearms. He passes out gun locks and asks kids to sign pledge forms that feature a series of promises about gun safety.

“Our mission is to protect children and teens from getting hurt by gun violence and prevent them from picking up a gun, using the gun with malice,” said Logan.

Unfortunately, teens in the Charlotte metro area have continued to use guns for violent crime.

In late April three teenagers were shot and killed on Gist Road in Rock Hill. A 16-year-old and 17-year-old have been charged in connection to the killings.

Earlier this month detectives in Charlotte released surveillance video earlier this month that they claim shows two teens firing guns in broad daylight outside of a business in east Charlotte.

“It has gotten worse. But Jack Logan and this group is not gonna give up because I haven’t completed the task,” said Logan, referring to himself in the third person.

He spoke with the Thompson family in Rock Hill Monday night, encouraging the children in the family to pledge to avoid guns.

While it is a slow process, Logan thinks he’s making a difference by advocating for gun safety.

“I don’t want to see any mother having to go to a prison and I don’t want to see any mother having to go to a mortuary. That’s what keeps me going,” explained the group founder.

He said his organization partners with Project Child Safe to distribute the gun locks and share the safety message

