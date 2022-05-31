Girl Scouts release official makeup collection

NC DHHS Flu
By CNN
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(CNN) – Some of America’s favorite cookies now have their very own makeup line.

The Girl Scouts partnered with beauty brand HipDot for the limited edition HipDot x Girl Scouts makeup collection.

The collection features two scented eye shadow palettes and three lipsticks.

You can also get the collector’s kit, which includes the whole line plus two custom-designed eye shadow brushes.

According to the Girl Scouts website, the creators took every shade and type of skin into consideration. They also say the makeup line is cruelty-free and vegan.

The Girl Scouts says this is its first makeup collaboration ever.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

