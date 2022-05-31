Former Lancaster County, S.C. sheriff dies of natural causes, department announces

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) – The former sheriff of Lancaster County passed away over the weekend.

According to a post on the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, retired Sheriff Williford Faile died Sunday night of natural causes.

Faile served Lancaster County for 28 years, including his stint as sheriff from 1984 to 1997, officials said.

He was inducted into the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame in 2018 and was the father of current Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile.

Funeral services for Faile will be held Wednesday, June 1, at 11 a.m. at the Hyde Park Baptist Church Family Life Center at 1898 Flat Creek Road in Lancaster.

Visitation will be held at the church at 10 a.m. preceding the funeral. Burial will follow at the Lancaster Memorial Park.

