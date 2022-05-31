FBI offering $10K reward for info leading to arrest of Chester County murder suspect

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of an “armed and dangerous” murder suspect in Chester County.

Vangereil “Gerald” Miller, 30, is accused of shooting and killing two people and injuring three others on March 6, 2022.

He is charged with two counts of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Miller is also out on bond for multiple other charges and took off an ankle monitor when the shooting in March took place. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Miller is described as 5-foot-10 and approximately 155 pounds, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office. He has several tattoos and has ties to Chester, S.C., Blackstock, S.C. and Baltimore, Maryland.

“Vangereil Miller’s blatant disregard for human life has claimed another victim,” a press release from Chester County Sheriff’s Office read in March.

Authorities said they believe the motive for the deadly shooting originated from a previous dispute between the suspected shooter and the first victim in May 2020.

Midlands Crimestoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of Miller.

