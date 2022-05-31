NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

FBI offering $10K reward for info leading to arrest of Chester County murder suspect

Vangereil “Gerald” Miller, 30, is accused of shooting and killing two people and injuring three others on March 6, 2022.
Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation say they are assisting the Chester County...
Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation say they are assisting the Chester County Sheriff's Office in their search for a man wanted for murder.(Federal Bureau of Investigation)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of an “armed and dangerous” murder suspect in Chester County.

Vangereil “Gerald” Miller, 30, is accused of shooting and killing two people and injuring three others on March 6, 2022.

He is charged with two counts of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Miller is also out on bond for multiple other charges and took off an ankle monitor when the shooting in March took place. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Miller is described as 5-foot-10 and approximately 155 pounds, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office. He has several tattoos and has ties to Chester, S.C., Blackstock, S.C. and Baltimore, Maryland.

“Vangereil Miller’s blatant disregard for human life has claimed another victim,” a press release from Chester County Sheriff’s Office read in March.

Authorities said they believe the motive for the deadly shooting originated from a previous dispute between the suspected shooter and the first victim in May 2020.

Midlands Crimestoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of Miller.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darion McClendon and his son, four-month-old Da’Mari McClendon, were shot and killed Sunday...
Community rallying behind family of infant, father killed in Monroe shooting
A male victim suffered life-threatening injuries during the incident.
Two injured in drive-by shooting in Cleveland Co.
(left) Ibn Reid (right) Kedar Rogers
Two arrested after man shot, killed after call for drag racing in east Charlotte
Freedom Dr @ Toddville Rd; closed due to motor vehicle accident; seek alternate route
Medic: 9 hospitalized, 1 dead in west Charlotte crash
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend

Latest News

South End Water Main Break
Water main break in South End causing low water pressure
Circle K shooting , 3 injured on May 31
3 people shot, seriously injured outside University City gas station
Edward Leroy White, 78, was charged on Tuesday.
78-year-old charged with sex offenses allegedly involving children
Police say a woman was dragged into a 2016 Alfa Romeo Giulia in south Charlotte on Monday...
Police seek vehicle used in south Charlotte kidnapping