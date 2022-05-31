NC DHHS Flu
Charlotte FC fires head coach in middle of first season

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte FC is parting ways with its head coach.

The team announced Tuesday morning that Miguel Angel Ramirez was informed by sporting director Zoran Krneta and president Joe LaBlue that he will not continue as head coach of Charlotte FC.

Assistant Coach Christian Lattanzio will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the 2022 season, according to the team.

“This is a difficult decision, but one we feel is best for the team at this time,” owner David Tepper said. “I want to thank Miguel and his staff for their hard work during our first season and wish them the best in their future endeavors.”

Goalkeeper Coach Andy Quy will remain on staff.

Assistant coach Mikel Antía, head fitness coach Cristobal Fuentes Nieto, and first team video analyst Luis Piedrahita will depart the club with Ramirez, a news release stated.

Ramírez, who was announced as the Club’s first head coach on July 7, 2021, went 5-8-1 in 14 league games this season while also advancing to the Round of 16 in the U.S. Open Cup.

Lattanzio joined Charlotte FC last summer as an assistant coach, according to the club. He was previously an assistant coach at OGC Nice, New York City FC and Manchester City’s Elite Development Squad under now Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira.

Charlotte FC’s next game will be at home against the New York Red Bulls on June 11 at 3 p.m.

