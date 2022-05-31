NC DHHS Flu
78-year-old charged with sex offenses allegedly involving children

Edward Leroy White, 78, was charged on Tuesday.
Edward Leroy White, 78, was charged on Tuesday.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 78-year-old Rowan County man is facing sex offense charges that involve children as the alleged victims.

On Tuesday, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office charged Edward Leroy White of Hawkinstown Road with felony taking indecent liberties with a child and felony taking indecent liberties with a student. Bond was set at $26,000.

White is scheduled to appear in court on the charges on Wednesday. No additional information on the cases was released.

