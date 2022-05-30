A week full of hot temps for the unofficial start of summer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Get ready for more summer-like heat to head our way just in time for the unofficial start of summer.

Tonight: Mild, mostly clear

Memorial Day: Mostly sunny, breezy, & very warm

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot.

As we wrap up May and kick off the month of June, we are looking at a string of 90-degree days in the forecast. Along with the heat, there will also be more humidity, but we should get some relief towards the end of the week. For tonight, expect mostly clear skies with lows in the low to mid-60s.

Monday across the region (WBTV)

Memorial Day will be mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer with highs in the upper 70s in the mountains, and upper 80s to lower 90s across the piedmont.

On Tuesday, temperatures will climb into the lower 90s again under mostly sunny skies. Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week with highs in the low to mid 80s in the mountains and low to mid-90s across the piedmont. In addition to the heat and humidity, there will also be a slight chance for some isolated showers and thunderstorms on Thursday otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

A cold front is set to track towards the Carolinas Thursday night into Friday. This front will bring us some relief from the heat by dropping our temperatures back into the mid-80s on Friday and Saturday plus chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some isolated thunderstorms will be possible for next Sunday otherwise expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Have a safe Memorial Day!

