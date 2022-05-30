Warming trend continuing through midweek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The warming trend continues with temperatures turning hot today with more heat on the way for the work week.

Mainly dry and hot for Memorial Day

Isolated shower possible today and tomorrow

Temperatures will continue to heat up through mid-week

The weekend weather pattern will continue into today with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies through the day with a slim chance for an afternoon shower. The UV Index will be very high at 10, so do not forget that sunscreen if you’re headed out for Memorial Day plans!

Futurecast (First Alert Weather)

Overnight lows will drop near 66degrees.

Tuesday will feature even hotter temperatures with highs near 91 degrees and mainly sunny skies. There is a very small chance for a thundershower in the afternoon, but it will be mainly dry. Overnight lows will cool down to the mid-60s.

Hot and sunny for Wednesday with a high temperature of 94 degrees. This will likely be the hottest day of the week and could even tie the hottest day of the year so far! Lows will drop to the mid-60s once again.

Partly cloudy Thursday with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms moving in for the late day alongside a cold front. Highs for the day will near 93 degrees with a low of 65degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorm chances will continue into Friday and Saturday with slightly cooler temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

High temperatures this week (First Alert Weather)

Have a great Memorial Day!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

