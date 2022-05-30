Two injured in drive-by shooting in Cleveland Co.

NC DHHS Flu
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were injured in a drive-by shooting in Shelby on Monday, police say.

According to the Shelby Police Department, several shots were fired at an SUV around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of West Dixon Boulevard and Polkville Road.

Police say that two people in the vehicle were struck.

A male victim suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A female victim was also injured after a bullet grazed her head. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A toddler was also in the car, but was not injured.

Police are currently investigating the situation, and have not yet named the suspect or the victims.

More information will be added as it becomes available.

Related: Troopers: Cleveland Co. wreck kills 16-year-old

