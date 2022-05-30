‘Til Valhalla:’ Gold Star mother reflects on Memorial Day’s true meaning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Inside Debbie Gannon’s Rock Hill home, the reminders are everywhere. Photos on nearly every wall tell the story of a devoted father, son and soldier, seemingly frozen at 39-years-old.

U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Jeremiah Johnson was killed in 2017 when his Special Forces convoy was ambushed and overrun by Islamic State militants in Niger.

“When I wake up in the morning, my boy is looking at me,” Debbie said. “I go to bed looking at him. I want to see him everywhere I go.”

While the true meaning of Memorial Day is often lost as many Americans enjoy barbecues and the unofficial start of summer, Gold Star families like Debbie’s don’t often have that luxury.

“It’s on us every single day,” she said.

At 29, Johnson answered his country’s call a little later in life. In the Army, he thrived.

“This really gave him a goal for his life,” Debbie said.

SFC Johnson deployed multiple times as a CBRN (Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear) noncommissioned officer. His last was in the fall of 2017, supporting a Special Forces team of Green Berets in Niger.

On Oct. 4, 2017, while on patrol, SFC Johnson’s convoy was ambushed by 100 ISIS fighters. The 11-man team was overpowered in a mission that has since been met with massive criticism. It was the subject of the documentary 3212: UN-REDACTED, released in November.

Oct. 4 was the day everything changed for Johnson’s mother. It was the day her heart was permanently broken.

“To watch them bring your boy off the plane and then they don’t even let you go to the casket,” she said. “My knees gave out from underneath me.”

The helmet camera Johnson was wearing during the mission was on the entire time. Debbie insisted on watching nearly all of her son’s final moments before he was shot 13 times. She heard him bid goodbye to her and others in his family and say the words “Til Valhalla,” a phrase used by soldiers to render the utmost respect to the fallen. It means “until we meet again.”

“That was one of the reasons I had to watch it. I still had to have a little more proof that it was really him. And I think I finally got that proof that it was my boy,” Debbie said.

The heroic scenes that played out in Jeremiah’s helmet camera video recently caused the Army to upgrade the Broze Star Johnson was originally awarded to a Silver Star.

He was also posthumously awarded the prestigious Green Beret, along with Sgt. La David Johnson who was also killed that day alongside two Green Berets, Staff Sgt. Dustin Wright and Staff Sgt. Bryan Black.

Still, there’s a piece of this now Gold Star mother that thinks her boy could still be alive.

“There’s still one percent that he’s out there. That they made a mistake. I don’t think any mother wants to accept that they’re gone,” she said.

Gone physically, but memories of Jeremiah’s 39 years often consume Debbie.

“There’s parts that have gotten easier but then there are parts that go, now I haven’t spoken to him in five years. I just want to hear his voice,” she said.

A mother who will never again hear her boy’s voice, the true meaning of Memorial Day, right before one’s eyes.

“I wouldn’t wish that on anybody.”

