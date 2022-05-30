NC DHHS Flu
Police investigating shooting in Monroe

The shooting happened around midnight.
Monroe police are investigating a shooting.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV is following breaking news out of Monroe: Dispatchers telling reporter Lileana Pearson that Monroe police are investigating a shooting.

It happened around midnight Sunday near Morrow Ave and Church Street.

There is no information yet on whether there were any injuries reported, arrests made or what led to the shooting.

