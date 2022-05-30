Police investigating shooting in Monroe

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV is following breaking news out of Monroe: Dispatchers telling reporter Lileana Pearson that Monroe police are investigating a shooting.

It happened around midnight Sunday near Morrow Ave and Church Street.

There is no information yet on whether there were any injuries reported, arrests made or what led to the shooting.

Check back with WBTV.com for updates, and download the free WBTV App for breaking updates.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.