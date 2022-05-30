One killed in fatal motorcycle crash in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One man was killed as a result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident on Monday morning.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the accident happened at 7:45 a.m. in the 200 block of East Woodlawn Road.

Two people were on the motorcycle when a car turned left into a parking lot in front of it.

The front of the motorcycle struck the right side of the other vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle, Ebenezer Maltez Mendez, 23, was transported to the hospital as precaution.

The two motorcyclists were taken to Atrium Health Main with serious injuries.

At the hospital, one of the motorcyclists, Daniel Karl Ujlaky, 73, died due to his injuries.

Neither speed nor impairment are suspected for either party.

Mendez has since been charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle and unsafe movement.

Detectives with the Major Crash Investigation Unit, officers with the Motor Unit, and Crime Scene Search responded to conduct the investigation.

This is at least the fifth deadly motorcycle-related incident in Charlotte and its surrounding areas since Saturday.

