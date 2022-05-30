NC DHHS Flu
Medic: 9 hospitalized, 1 dead in west Charlotte crash

This is a developing situation.
Freedom Dr @ Toddville Rd; closed due to motor vehicle accident; seek alternate route
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A fatal accident involving 10 people was reported Sunday night in west Charlotte.

The wreck happened on Freedom Drive at Toddville Road.

According to Medic, one person was pronounced dead on scene and nine other were taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back with WBTV.com for more information, and download the free WBTV App for breaking alerts.

