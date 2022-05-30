Medic: 9 hospitalized, 1 dead in west Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A fatal accident involving 10 people was reported Sunday night in west Charlotte.

The wreck happened on Freedom Drive at Toddville Road.

According to Medic, one person was pronounced dead on scene and nine other were taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story.

