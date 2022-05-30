NC DHHS Flu
Juvenile shot in east Charlotte neighborhood, police say

There is no word yet whether any arrests have been made.
A juvenile was hospitalized Sunday night after police say a shooting happened in an east Charlotte neighborhood Sunday night.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A juvenile was hospitalized Sunday night after police say a shooting happened in an east Charlotte neighborhood Sunday night.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police reported they were sent around 5:35 p.m. to a home on First Run Circle, just off Harrisburg Road.

Officers say they found a juvenile with a gunshot wound once they arrived.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Lyon is the lead detective assigned to this case.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

