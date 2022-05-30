Hotter days are ahead after beautiful Memorial Day weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Even hotter days are ahead before the next cold front arrives by the end of the workweek.

Low-mid 90s next few afternoons.

Cold front brings few storms Thursday into Friday.

Mainly dry, slightly cooler weekend ahead.

Afternoon highs were just shy of the 90-degree mark in Charlotte this afternoon, which will set us up for a warm end to our Memorial Day.

Although a stray shower chance will continue for the early evening hours, those chances dwindle after sunset. Overnight lows will fall back into the mid-upper 60s before temperatures rebound quickly into the low 90s by Tuesday afternoon.

*If* the debris from a comet that shattered in the 90s is moving fast enough, we’ll have great viewing conditions around 1 a.m. for a possible meteor shower! NASA calls it an “all-or-nothing” event.

Even hotter temperatures arrive Wednesday and Thursday ahead of our next cold front. Highs will likely top out in the mid 90s and could tie as the warmest days of the year so far.

The cold front will then bring a few showers and storms Thursday into Friday. Coverage does not look widespread at this time but be sure to stay tuned for frequent forecast updates.

By this weekend, slightly cooler temperatures and drier conditions will have worked in. Expect highs in the mid-upper 80s and a mix of sun and clouds through Sunday.

Tropical Update: Hurricane Agatha is making landfall along the coast of Mexico this evening and is expected to weaken as it moves to the northeast over the next few days. There is a 40% (medium) chance of tropical development near the Yucatan Peninsula, thanks in part to the remnants of Agatha, within the next five days.

Local impacts are not anticipated at this time, but we’ll watch it closely in the coming days to see whether or not regional impacts should be anticipated down the road. Stay tuned!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

