Clover community coming together to help woman whose house is sinking

CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - Imagine working your way to becoming a homeowner and finally achieving that dream.

Now imagine just a few months later, finding out the dreamed-about house is sinking because there is no foundation.

It is the reality of one Clover grandmother who now has to shell out thousands of dollars just to fix a house that’s sinking by the day.

It has always been a dream for Margaret Boyd to own a home.

”I want generational wealth for my kids and my grandchildren,” she said. “It was always my goal to be a homeowner.”

So when her mother handed down her house in the last few years, she thought, “Dream come true.”

What she did not know was how quickly that dream would turn into a nightmare. During a remodel, Boyd found out she did not have any foundation.

”It’s actually just sinking,” Boyd said. “So that means my house is coming apart.”

The evidence of her home coming apart is visible in all directions. Rippled floorboards, unevenness, and what should be seamless floorboards show cracks from the pressure.

”I was thinking it can’t be that bad but actually it was worse,” she said. “It’s horrible!”

To get the house up to code, it will cost a whopping $26,000. Boyd has had to get a second job just to save enough money.

”Unfortunately even with the second job she took on, she’s having a hard time meeting that goal,” Annette Abouissa, who is helping Boyd, said. “She deserves it if anybody does because she is really trying desperately to get this done.”

Abouissa came over to check out the AC unit. It ended up needing to be replaced because it was leaking carbon monoxide.

After seeing the floors, she knew something had to be done. She is helping Boyd get the house repaired by challenging the Clover community to assist in any way they can.

”The people that I work with, they’ve not just become my friends they’ve become my family,” she said. “It’s important that we come together as a community and help one another.”

Abouissa and her partner, Officer Chris Grigg, with the Clover Police Department, already installed a new HVAC system for free. They have also held fundraisers and raffles. The selflessness and generosity, a blessing Boyd said she never expected.

”Any help, I’m grateful,” she said. “Especially to Annette and Officer Grigg because I thought it wouldn’t be bad but it ended up being too big for me.”

Click here for the link to the GoFundMe page benefitting Boyd in her home repair.

