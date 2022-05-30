Caught on camera: Officers save toddler’s life during traffic stop

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WUSA) - Three police officers in Virginia saved a choking toddler after pulling her father over for speeding.

Officer Cristian Durham saw a car going 70 miles per hour in a 35-zone around 4 a.m. May 19 along Emancipation Highway in Fredericksburg, Virginia. When he pulled the car over, the driver said his 2-year-old daughter was having an emergency.

The toddler was choking and had trouble breathing.

So, Durham called for backup. Hearing the call, Officers Devin Kraft and Camille Zecher headed to the scene.

“This job makes you think on your feet,” Kraft said.

Working together, the three officers provided first aid, with Durham patting the 2-year-old on the back until she could breathe freely once again.

“Thank God. As soon as that baby starts crying and it’s breathing, you’re like cool. Everything is better now,” Kraft said.

Both Durham and Zecher said the situation was particularly stressful because they are parents themselves.

The toddler’s parents later thanked the officers on Facebook, a simple gesture that would go a long way.

“I know for me, personally, that that’s more than enough,” Durham said.

