2 killed, 20 injured after car barrels into Nebraska crowd

Police say two people are dead and 20 others injured in a crash that sent two cars careening into a crowd of bystanders at an annual Memorial Day weekend cruise night in Nebraska’s capital.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Two people were killed and 20 others were injured after a crash that sent two cars careening into a crowd of bystanders at an annual Memorial Day weekend “cruise” night in Nebraska’s capital, police said Monday.

Two women, ages 20 and 22, had been inside one of the cars and died in the Sunday night crash on O Street in Lincoln. One person was listed in critical condition and the others were treated at hospitals for injuries not believed to be life-threatening, Lincoln Police Capt. Max Hubka said.

“We do not believe nor is there any evidence this was an intentional act,” Lincoln police said in a statement.

A witness told the Lincoln Journal Star that a speeding car crashed into another vehicle attempting a turn at an intersection. Hubka said both vehicles jumped the curb and struck several people standing between the street and a parking lot.

Police scheduled a 3 p.m. news conference to discuss the investigation.

Details of the event are not clear. O Street has been a popular spot for cruisers over the Memorial Day weekend and spectators typically gather to watch from business parking lots. Authorities said that some drivers have attempted dangerous maneuvers to excite the crowd, such as burnouts and speeding.

Law enforcement promised to have an increased presence this year. Hubka said none of the officers assigned to monitor the event witnessed the crash, but police reached the scene within a minute.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

