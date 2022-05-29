NC DHHS Flu
Warming trend begins heading into the new week

Temperatures could reach the mid 90s by Wednesday.
Temperatures will once again reach the 90s this week.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A warming trend begins today with high temperatures into the low to mid 90s by midweek.

  • Quiet rest of Memorial Day weekend.
  • Slim chance for a thundershower Monday.
  • Turning up the heat this week.

Today will be very warm with a blend of sun and clouds and highs near 87 degrees. The UV Index will be very high at 10, so do not forget that sunscreen!

Comfortable and dry for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, which begins at 6 p.m. By 8 p.m., temperatures will fall into the lower 80s. Overnight lows will drop near 65 degrees.

Memorial Day will be mainly sunny and hot with a high temperature of 89 degrees. There is a very small chance for a thundershower in the afternoon, but it will be mainly dry. Overnight lows will cool down to the mid 60s.

Hot and sunny for Tuesday with highs likely breaking into the lower 90s. The dry pattern will continue for the day. Lows will drop to the mid 60s once again.

Wednesday is setting up to be the hottest day of the week with a high temperature of 94 degrees. This could tie the hottest day of the year so far!

An isolated thunderstorm is possible Thursday, but rain chances will go up Friday and Saturday alongside a cold front that could bring in scattered t-storms.

Have a great holiday weekend!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

