Report: 6 shot in downtown Chattanooga Saturday night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Late Saturday night, Chattanooga Police Department officers said six people were injured after multiple parties exchanged gunfire, according to CBS affiliate WDEF.

Around 10:48 p.m., the report stated that CPD officers were patrolling near 100 Cherry Street when they heard and responded to gunshots. Upon arrival, they reportedly saw multiple parties exchanging gunfire and numerous people fleeing the area.

WDEF reported that officers said they began rendering aid to injured victims and helped others to safety. Officials said there were six total victims, four with non-life-threatening injuries and two with life-threatening injuries.

According to the CBS affiliate, the age or status of each victim were unavailable; however, officials said most of them were teenagers to early 20′s.

One person was detained as a person of interest just moments after the shooting began, the report shared. CPD officers reportedly said they didn’t believe the victims were the intended targets and were confident there was no ongoing public safety threat.

Large groups of juveniles were walking in the downtown area at the time of the shooting. WDEF reported that CPD believed they were involved in the shooting.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.