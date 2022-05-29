NC DHHS Flu
Prosecutors: Chicago woman admitted smothering daughter, 8

Andreal Hagler, 38, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of her 8-year-old...
Andreal Hagler, 38, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of her 8-year-old daughter, Amaria Osby.(Source: Chicago Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Prosecutors say a Chicago woman smothered her daughter with a plastic bag on her eighth birthday while the girl screamed “Momma, stop,” because she believed her daughter didn’t love her anymore.

Thirty-eight-year-old Andreal Hagler has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of her daughter, Amaria Osby. The girl was found dead in their apartment Wednesday.

While in custody, Hagler admitted that, the night before, she and Amaria said their prayers before bed around 8 or 9 p.m., and then she began doing PCP and smothered Amaria with a plastic bag, as her daughter screamed “Momma, stop.”

Hagler is being held without bail.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

