One person killed after motorcycle hits downed power lines in Rowan Co.

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed after a motorcycle hit downed power lines in Salisbury early Sunday morning.

According to the Salisbury Police Department (SPD), a vehicle collided with a power pole on S. Main Street around 3:40 a.m., causing damage to the pole and downing the lines.

Minutes later the motorcycle, which was traveling north on S. Main Street, struck the downed power lines.

The motorcyclist died as a result of their injuries.

More information will be added as it becomes available.

