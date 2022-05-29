NC DHHS Flu
One person killed after motorcycle hits downed power lines in Rowan Co.

An earlier crash caused power lines to be lowered across the road.
A motorcyclist was killed after another vehicle downed power lines in Salisbury.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed after a motorcycle hit downed power lines in Salisbury early Sunday morning.

According to the Salisbury Police Department (SPD), a vehicle collided with a power pole on S. Main Street around 3:40 a.m., causing damage to the pole and downing the lines.

Minutes later the motorcycle, which was traveling north on S. Main Street, struck the downed power lines.

The motorcyclist died as a result of their injuries.

More information will be added as it becomes available.

