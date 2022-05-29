NC DHHS Flu
More public pools opening on Memorial Day weekend

While many are opening, some are having to stay closed amid a lifeguard shortage.
More pools opened in the Charlotte area this weekend, although some remained closed due to the lifeguard shortage.
More pools opened in the Charlotte area this weekend, although some remained closed due to the lifeguard shortage.(WBTV)
By Nikki Hauser
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Residents of Charlotte and its surrounding areas are enjoying a busy Memorial Day weekend with major sporting events in town, and public pools opening for the first time in a long time.

While Mecklenburg County said pools and spray grounds are now open, they’re limiting access on weekends until mid-June when CMS gets out for the summer.

Meanwhile, other pools, like the Lineberger Pool in Gastonia, are vacant. They are still closed because they can’t hire enough lifeguards.

Parents had more luck this weekend at the spray ground in Veteran’s Park near Plaza Midwood.

“I’m just glad to see it open today when I came!” grandmother Shirley Caldwell said.

“Kids out here just have some fun, you know Memorial Day weekend, just enjoying the sprinklers,” another dad added.

Several other pools and swimming areas around Charlotte have been affected by the lifeguard shortage, even as summer approaches.

Related: Lifeguard shortage could delay beach opening in Union County

