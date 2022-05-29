Gorgeous outlook ahead for the rest of Memorial Day weekend

NC DHHS Flu
Temperatures will stay in the 80s with mostly clear skies on Sunday.
After an active weather week, quieter weather begins today as a cold front passes through the Carolinas pushing all the moisture out.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We will kick off the second half of our holiday weekend with a warming trend. This warm, dry pattern will continue into the middle of next week with chances for thunderstorms returning by the end of the week.

  • Tonight: Mild, turning mostly clear.
  • Sunday: Becoming partly cloudy, warmer.
  • Memorial Day: Mostly sunny, warm.

Tonight will be mostly clear, mild, and pleasant with lows in the low-to-mid 60s. With high pressure building across the southeast, Sunday looks to be another gorgeous day.

We’ll be mostly sunny to partly cloudy through the day with highs warming into the upper 80s. Expect mostly sunny skies and dry conditions for Memorial Day with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s in the mountains, and upper 80s to near 90 degrees across the piedmont.

Weather outlook through Sunday morning
Weather outlook through Sunday morning(WBTV First Alert Weather)

By Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures will climb into the lower 90s with plenty of sunshine. On Thursday there will be a slight chance for some isolated showers and thunderstorms, otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Thursday night into Friday a cold front will begin to head toward the Carolinas, increasing our chances for showers and thunderstorms for the end of the week into next weekend.

On Friday there will be a chance for scattered showers and storms otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s. Chances for some hit-or-miss thunderstorms will continue for next Saturday; highs will range from the mid-to-upper 80s.

Have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

