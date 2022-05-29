2 killed in separate motorcycle accidents in Lancaster, York counties

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Two people were killed in separate motorcycle accidents early Sunday morning in South Carolina.

The first crash took happened around 12:55 a.m. on US-321 in the Bowling Green area.

In that incident, the driver of a pickup truck was traveling south when her vehicle crossed the center of the road and struck the motorcycle operator head-on. The person on the motorcycle died at the scene.

The second collision happened around 1:22 a.m. on US-521 near Shiloh Unity Road in Lancaster.

According to SC Highway Patrol, the operator of the motorcycle struck a sedan as the sedan was entering the roadway. The operator of that motorcycle was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials have not yet released the identities of either victim.

SCHP did not say if charges will be filed in either incident.

