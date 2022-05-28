NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing 63-year-old from Huntersville

David Jay Errico was last seen wearing a blue button-up shirt and khaki pants.
A Silver Alert has been issued for David Jay Errico, 63, of Huntersville.
A Silver Alert has been issued for David Jay Errico, 63, of Huntersville.(NC Center for Missing Persons)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man from Huntersville.

David Jay Errico, 63, was last seen at an assisted living facility at 111 S. Church Street.

He was wearing khaki pants, a blue short-sleeve button-up shirt with a collar and dark tennis shoes.

Errico is described as a white male who is 6 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds.

He has short gray hair and brown eyes.

Authorities believe possible destinations for Errico could be homeless shelters or community centers.

Anyone with information about Errico is asked to contact the Huntersville Police Department at 704-943-2405.

Related: Silver Alert canceled for 62-year-old Gastonia man after he is found unharmed

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oversight of South Carolina's Setoff debt collection program is facing questions after records...
“It needs oversight”: South Carolina law allows hospitals to garnish paychecks and tax refunds to collect medical debt
Robert McFadden has been arrested again in relation to the rape of another elderly woman in...
Police: Man recently released from prison on decade-old rape charges arrested in new rape
Three suspects stole items from a Tractor Supply store in Lincoln County.
Lincoln Co. Tractor Supply robbed for second time in past two weeks
First Alert Doppler 8 pm
Severe Thunderstorms in multiple counties, including Mecklenburg until 9:45 p.m.
WBTV has compiled a list of 10 activities scheduled for this Memorial Day weekend.
10 activities to do around Charlotte this Memorial Day weekend

Latest News

The accident occurred on Saturday near W. Arrowood Road.
One person killed in motorcycle accident on I-485 in west Charlotte
FAA: Pilot was only person on board in North Myrtle Beach plane crash
Terry Antonio Lomic is wanted in connection with a deadly shooting Friday night in Gastonia.
Officers searching for suspect in fatal Gastonia shooting
Officer-involved shooting reported in Cornelius
Officer-involved shooting reported in Cornelius