NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

One person killed in motorcycle accident on I-485 in west Charlotte

Medic confirmed that one person was killed near W. Arrowood Road.
The accident occurred on Saturday near W. Arrowood Road.
The accident occurred on Saturday near W. Arrowood Road.(ARC Images)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a motorcycle accident on Saturday, Medic says.

The accident occurred in the outer loop of Interstate 485 near mile-marker 3.8.

The shoulder of I-485 is currently closed near Exit 3 at W. Arrowood Road.

More information will be added as it becomes available.

Related: Truck driver charged after 1 killed, another injured in motorcycle crash in northwest Charlotte

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert McFadden has been arrested again in relation to the rape of another elderly woman in...
Police: Man recently released from prison on decade-old rape charges arrested in new rape
Oversight of South Carolina's Setoff debt collection program is facing questions after records...
“It needs oversight”: South Carolina law allows hospitals to garnish paychecks and tax refunds to collect medical debt
Three suspects stole items from a Tractor Supply store in Lincoln County.
Lincoln Co. Tractor Supply robbed for second time in past two weeks
First Alert Doppler 8 pm
Severe Thunderstorms in multiple counties, including Mecklenburg until 9:45 p.m.
Miah Cerrillo covered herself in blood so the gunman thought she was already dead.
11-year-old covers herself in classmate’s blood, plays dead

Latest News

FAA: Pilot was only person on board in North Myrtle Beach plane crash
Terry Antonio Lomic is wanted in connection with a deadly shooting Friday night in Gastonia.
Officers searching for suspect in fatal Gastonia shooting
Officer-involved shooting reported in Cornelius
Officer-involved shooting reported in Cornelius
Officer-involved shooting reported in Cornelius
Officer-involved shooting reported in Cornelius