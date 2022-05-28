One person killed in motorcycle accident on I-485 in west Charlotte
Medic confirmed that one person was killed near W. Arrowood Road.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a motorcycle accident on Saturday, Medic says.
The accident occurred in the outer loop of Interstate 485 near mile-marker 3.8.
The shoulder of I-485 is currently closed near Exit 3 at W. Arrowood Road.
