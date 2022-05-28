NC DHHS Flu
Officers searching for suspect in fatal Gastonia shooting

Terry Antonio Lomic is wanted in connection with a deadly shooting Friday night in Gastonia.
Terry Antonio Lomic is wanted in connection with a deadly shooting Friday night in Gastonia.(Gastonia Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Gastonia, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia police are searching for a man they say shot and killed a person Friday night.

Officers responded to a shooting around 11:52 p.m. in the area of Ranken Avenue and North King Street. They say first responders found a person with a gunshot wound in a parked car. He was taken to an area hospital and later died of his injuries.

Investigators determined Terry Antonio Lomic, 41, of Gastonia, is the person who fired the shot.

A search warrant for first-degree murder has been issued and police say they are currently searching for Lomic.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

