Officer-involved shooting reported in Cornelius

One arrest was made and officers are looking to identify a second person.
There is no word yet on what led up to the shooting.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re working to learn more about an officer-involved shooting that took place in Cornelius Friday night.

Officials with the Mecklenburg County ABC Board say the shooting involved one of their officers and happened at a gas station on Catawba Avenue near Interstate 77 around 10 p.m.

Two officers were investigating a crime at the gas station when they came into contact with two other people. One of them brandished a gun “in a threatening manner” toward the officers, representatives with the ABC Board told WBTV.

One of the officers then fired their gun.

No injuries were reported.

The officers made one arrest and are working toward identifying the second person.

No other information is available at this time. Check back with WBTV.com for updates.

