FAA: Pilot was only person on board in North Myrtle Beach plane crash

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded to a small plane crash in North Myrtle Beach on Saturday.

In a statement to WMBF News, the Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Piper PA-12 crashed at the Grand Strand Regional Airport at around 2:15 p.m.

The FAA added that the pilot was the only person on board.

The City of North Myrtle Beach said fire and rescue crews responded to the crash, along with the North Myrtle Beach Police Department and Horry County Fire Rescue.

It’s unclear if there are any injuries.

Crews began clearing the scene at around 6:30 p.m., according to a WMBF News crew in the area.

WMBF News also spoke with a man nearby who saw the scene moments after the plane crashed.

“I heard the fire engines and the medical squads come through our back road here,” said Bob Dorsey. “I knew something happened. I came out of the house and went down to the end as the fire trucks were coming in and I could see the plane nose down with the tail up in the air.”

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are both investigating.

